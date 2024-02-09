ADVERTISEMENT

‘AAP-Cong. alliance not working out, at most possible in Delhi’

February 09, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

Jaideep Deo Bhanj,Nikhil M Babu

The AAP-Congress alliance for the Lok Sabha poll is not working out and will at most be limited to seat sharing in Delhi, multiple leaders from both parties told The Hindu on Thursday.

Both parties are part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which will be taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. They had initiated talks last month but no discussion has been held after the last meeting on January 12.

“We have told Congress leaders during conference calls that we want an alliance in Delhi. They say they will talk with their top leadership and get back, but nothing is happening,” a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

The leader said with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the seat-sharing discussions have been delayed. Another AAP leader said an alliance even in Delhi looks difficult. “See, we don’t want to be the villain by saying that the alliance is not working out. But there are no talks happening now even for Delhi,” the leader said.

A Congress leader, who is part of the seat-sharing talks, said AAP was mainly responsible for the stalemate. “Both the Congress and AAP want an alliance in Delhi, but it is held up because AAP is asking for seats in other States too,” the leader said. The leader said the Congress is preparing to contest all seven seats and its selection committee has started screening candidates. 

