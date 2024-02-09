GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘AAP-Cong. alliance not working out, at most possible in Delhi’

February 09, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

Jaideep Deo Bhanj,Nikhil M Babu

The AAP-Congress alliance for the Lok Sabha poll is not working out and will at most be limited to seat sharing in Delhi, multiple leaders from both parties told The Hindu on Thursday.

Both parties are part of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, which will be taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. They had initiated talks last month but no discussion has been held after the last meeting on January 12.

“We have told Congress leaders during conference calls that we want an alliance in Delhi. They say they will talk with their top leadership and get back, but nothing is happening,” a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

The leader said with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the seat-sharing discussions have been delayed. Another AAP leader said an alliance even in Delhi looks difficult. “See, we don’t want to be the villain by saying that the alliance is not working out. But there are no talks happening now even for Delhi,” the leader said.

A Congress leader, who is part of the seat-sharing talks, said AAP was mainly responsible for the stalemate. “Both the Congress and AAP want an alliance in Delhi, but it is held up because AAP is asking for seats in other States too,” the leader said. The leader said the Congress is preparing to contest all seven seats and its selection committee has started screening candidates. 

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.