AAP complains against PM for code violation

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday lodged a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Election Commission of India for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and ECI guidelines against the use of defence personnel for political gain while speaking to a television channel.

Flouted guidelines

The party claimed that Mr. Modi violated the model code and the guidelines while speaking about Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who had been captured and later released by Pakistan recently, in an interview with Republic.

“Although the instructions are specifically for not using the photographs of defence personnel, but they also mention that any reference made to the Armed Forces during a political campaign or otherwise would be seen as violation of model code of conduct,” AAP complaint read.

The party argued that by referring to the wing commander “with an intention to obtain political gain”, the Prime Minister had violated the model code and the ECI guidelines. AAP urged the ECI to take cognisance of the complaint and take appropriate action.

Another complaint

Meanwhile, AAP lodged another complaint with the ECI on Friday, this time against the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi.

The AAP complaint said the party has been facing trouble for the last seven days in getting permissions from the CEO for use of e-rickshaws with loudspeakers and video displays for campaigning.

The party alleged that the Returning Officer’s team “raided” AAP North East Lok Sabha office and “impounded” election publicity materials.