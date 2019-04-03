AAP complains against BJP ads on taxis

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer against advertisements on taxis with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo and the BJP’s symbol, claiming that these are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In the complaint, AAP said the Delhi Transport Department’s policy prohibits public service vehicles from carrying advertisements of a political nature, but vehicles of an app-based cab service operating in Delhi were displaying BJP ads. AAP asked how the BJP was able to get permission for such ads, and requested the CEO to take action against the party for violating the Model Code of Conduct.