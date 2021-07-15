AAP collects 1 lakh signatures against policies of civic bodies

BJP hits back saying AAP leaders live in ‘illusionary world’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the party has collected 1 lakh signatures as part of its ongoing campaign against the BJP-governed municipal corporations’ “harsh” new policies against traders and “increase” in taxes.

“A few days ago, we told you about the new policies introduced by the municipal bodies and the many taxes that have been increased through which thousands of rupees are being taken from the shopkeepers. Be it the commercial tax, trade licence fee or the money being taken from shopkeepers under the name of garbage removal or the annual sum of ₹30,000 being taken from clinics just to remove their garbage. Because of these reasons, shopkeepers, especially in city markets, have a lot of resentment for the municipal bodies,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

He said that the party had started a signature campaign under which party workers and councillors have been visiting different markets as well as shops across the city to collect signatures of shopkeepers. “Today, the party has reached its set milestone. A total of one lakh signatures have already been collected which means that a total of 1 lakh shopkeepers have already participated in this signature campaign,” he said.

“Shopkeepers and doctors are openly saying that the kind of loot and plundering that is being done by the civic bodies clearly shows that the BJP knows that it is very difficult for it to win the next elections. Hence, they are trying to loot as much money as they can,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said AAP leaders “live in their illusionary world” and want everyone to believe what they dream. “I am, myself an Old Delhi-based trader and have not heard of any campaign amongst traders here or any other prominent market,” he said.