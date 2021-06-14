AAP claims scam in Ram mandir land purchase

Can land price rise from ₹2 crore to ₹18.5 crore within five minutes, asks Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged that there is a “big scam” in the land bought for Ram mandir by Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

“BJP had duped 115 crore followers of Hindutva within minutes under the name of Prabhu Shri Ram,” said Mr. Sisodia. He said that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought 12,080 square meters of land worth ₹18.5 crore on March 18.

“The land was bought from Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari in the presence of Anil Mishra and BJP Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyaya, who are members of this trust. Many citizens donated money towards the establishment of Ram mandir, whether it was a farmer who took out some donation from their earnings or a labourer who used up his earnings to donate,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“But Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari had bought the same land from Harish Pathak and Kusum Pathak five minutes before for ₹2 crore. In five minutes, Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari surprisingly sold it for ₹18.5 crore to the trust. In both these transactions, Anil Mishra and BJP Mayor of Ayodhya Rishikesh Upadhyay were witnesses,” he said.

Defrauded 115 cr. people

Mr. Sisodia claimed that Ram bhakts were of the belief that their hard-earned donations for Ram temple will be used in the creation of the temple, but they have all been disappointed with the “fraud BJP”. “Five people, within five minutes, defrauded 115 crore Hindus,” he added.

“Can land price increase from ₹2 crore to ₹18.5 crore within a matter of 5 minutes? People donated money to be a part of the creation of a resplendent Ram temple, but BJP has just made a joke of their faith and their trust. This land scam is a clear show of corruption and it is a black day for all Prabhu Shri Ram followers,” the AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh claimed that BJP leaders have defended all those involved in the “scam”. “BJP leaders should now come to light and announce how much they have earned through this scam and it is crystal clear that BJP leader and Mayor of Ayodhya have a big role to play. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust should give a full account of the money received through donations by people,” Mr. Singh said.