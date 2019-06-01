AAP claims plan to hold State poll in Oct; EC denies

AAP on Friday alleged that the Election Commission of India might hold Delhi Assembly elections in October, four months before the expiry of its government’s tenure in February 2020. However, the claim was dismissed by the EC.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told The Hindu the poll body had not even discussed the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana yet. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said they would fight the election if that happens in October. When asked whether the EC can hold the election in Delhi in October 2019 as alleged by AAP, former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami told The Hindu, “Under the law, the ECI is empowered to hold the election anytime within the period of six months before the expiry of the term of a legislative Assembly or Parliament.”

Holding the election in October 2019 would fall in the six-month window.

When asked whether EC needs the Chief Minister’s permission for it, he said, “EC needs no permission from any other authority as the matter is within its powers.” Citing an example, Mr. Gopalaswami said though the Himachal Pradesh State election was held in November - December 2007, the Assembly’s tenure was to expire only in March 2008.

“The current government can do anything with or without jurisdiction,” Mr. Bharadwaj added.