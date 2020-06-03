AAP claims error in COVID-19 test results at RML Hospital

AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said that there was a 45% error in positive results of COVID-19 tests done at the Central government-run at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

Twelve of 30 such positive results, the Delhi government retested had shown error, he said.

“Delhi government retested 30 samples from RML Hospital, which were declared COVID-19 positive by the hospital and 12 of them were found to be negative and result for two were inconclusive,” Mr. Chadha said in a video address.

Stringent action

Mr. Chadha requested people not to go to RML Hospital for treatment and urged the Delhi government to take stringent action against the hospital. “Save yourselves from going to RML Hospital for treatment or testing. The facts coming out is worrying and people going there are being misled… I want to request to Delhi government to take strict action against RML Hospital,” he said.

He also said that the hospital has violated the norms of the Delhi government, Centre and Delhi High on giving COVID-19 test results within 48 hours of the testing.

“We are doing quality checks with AIIMS and NCDC [National Centre for Disease Control] and results are concordant. Our positivity is more as all hotspots cases, family clusters and high-risk contacts of lab-confirmed cases are more in our screening centre,” said RML Hospital spokesperson.

“They [hospital] have submitted results after 72 hours or six days or seven days or 10 days and even after 31 days. Around 281 patients got their results after three days, 210 people got their result were after four days, 50 people got their result after seven days, four people got their result after nine days, and some reports were submitted after 31 days,” the AAP leader said.