AAP claims BJP leaders, supporters have joined party

Sanjay Singh launches tirade against U.P. CM for filing complaints against him

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that multiple leaders of the BJP have joined the party along with their supporters. It said Sunil Singh, district president of Purvanchal Wing of the BJP; and Manoj Bhola, JD(U) president from Laxmi Nagar Legislative Assembly, and others had joined the party.

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for allegedly filing nine different police complaints against him, as he wanted to show the reality to the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government.

He also alleged that the Yogi government is trying to make him a history-sheeter.

“When three FIRs were filed against Adityanath earlier, he cried in Parliament. I will continue raising questions against the injustice done by the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh. Today, I will write a letter to the Vice President of India and the chairperson of Rajya Sabha M. Venkaiah Naidu about all these police complaints against me and also tell him about the injustice done by the BJP government under Adityanath,” he said.

He asked whether, as a member of Rajya Sabha, he doesn’t have the right to talk about the injustice against the people. “It is unfortunate that being a Rajya Sabha member when I raised questions against Yogi Adityanath, he tried to make me a history-sheeter. I will repeat that if you want to run a government for the Thakurs, then please do that, but do not torture the people of other communities,” he said.

The party also held a protest outside the civic centre against plans to increase taxes by the BJP. “After strong opposition from AAP, the corrupt BJP withdrew all four taxes,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak later said in a tweet.