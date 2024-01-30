GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AAP chief’s poaching allegations: BJP to seek police inquiry

January 30, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused the AAP chief of corruption and demanded that he furnish the evidence he had regarding the alleged poaching bid before the Police Commissioner.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused the AAP chief of corruption and demanded that he furnish the evidence he had regarding the alleged poaching bid before the Police Commissioner. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

Leaders of the BJP’s Delhi unit said they will meet the Police Commissioner on Tuesday and submit a letter regarding the “false” claims made by AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about BJP’s attempt to poach MLAs of the ruling party. The BJP leaders said they will demand an investigation into Mr. Kejriwal’s “baseless allegations”.

On Saturday, the CM took to X (formerly Twitter) to charge the BJP with trying to poach his party’s MLAs in Delhi by offering ₹25 crore each and a ticket in next year’s Assembly election to topple the government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday accused the AAP chief of corruption and demanded that he furnish whatever evidence he had regarding the alleged poaching bid before the Police Commissioner.

“Arvind Kejriwal has lost his political prestige. We will demand that the police take information from Arvind Kejriwal as to which AAP MLAs were contacted by the BJP and what inducements were offered,” said the senior BJP leader.

