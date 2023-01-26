AAP challenges BJP to show video of party councillor creating ruckus in MCD House  

January 26, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

New Delhi

A day after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was adjourned without electing a Mayor for the second time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to accuse each other on Wednesday.

The AAP challenged the BJP to show even a single video where any AAP councillor was creating ruckus inside the House. “The Aam Aadmi Party wanted to hold the Mayor’s election yesterday [Tuesday], but the BJP wanted that the Mayor’s election should not be held under any circumstances,” AAP senior leader Atishi said.

She alleged that the BJP got the House adjourned by hooliganism and stopped the mayoral election.

‘Anarchist nature’

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that the AAP was shying away from secret ballot voting for the election as it is not confident of majority. Accusing the AAP of creating a ruckus in the MCD House and later staging a dharna (sit-in protest), he said that these activities proved ‘their anarchist nature’.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] we saw AAP leader Sanjay Singh leading a dharna in the MCD House and saying 150 AAP votes are sitting here so the election be held right now. We fail to understand why the AAP didn’t allow voting to take place at scheduled time if it is so sure about its majority,” Mr. Sachdeva said. He said that the AAP leaders need to understand that the Mayor is not elected by head counting but by democratic method of secret ballot.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor alleged that Ms. Atishi, who was one of those responsible for creating ruckus in the civic body House meeting of January 6, was again trying to ‘mislead’ Delhiites by wrongly blaming BJP councillors for sloganeering in the House on Tuesday. “Thereby [she was] protecting her party’s councillor Praveen Kumar whose conduct actually started confusion,” he said.