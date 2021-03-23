AAP challenges BJP to increase liquor consumption age to 25

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP will make it 30 years in Delhi, if the BJP makes it 25 years in the BJP-ruled States.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday attacked the BJP and said that the BJP is doing “political hypocrisy” by opposing Delhi government’s decision to reduce minimum age for liquor consumption to 21 years in Delhi.

“In many BJP-ruled States, the minimum age for liquor consumption is 21 years,” said the AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, while addressing a press conference.

He challenged the BJP leaders to increase the minimum age to 25 years in the BJP-ruled States and added that the AAP will make it 30 years in Delhi, if the BJP makes it 25 years in the BJP-ruled States.

Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was “misleading” people and they are doing this, because they think that they can’t do corruption once the new policy is implemented.