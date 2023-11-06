ADVERTISEMENT

AAP challenges BJP for open debate on MCD works

November 06, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - New Delhi 

“Delhi residents have the right to know how you ruined the MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said

The Hindu Bureau

The Aam Aadmi Party on November 5 challenged the BJP for an open debate on the works done by both parties under their rule in the city civic body.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had ended BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last year.

“Delhi residents have the right to know how you ruined the MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said attacking the BJP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will discuss and challenge them on why Delhi has become dirty and why mountains of garbage haven’t been cleared. If the BJP’s state president has the courage, they should openly come for a debate,” he said.

He also alleged that the BJP is opposing the regularisation of sanitation workers and also preparing to go to the court against it.

“For the past eight months, we have been rectifying the mistakes of the BJP’s 15-year rule. Delhi is now starting to look clean. The garbage mountains are rapidly shrinking,” he claimed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US