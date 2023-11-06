AAP challenges BJP for open debate on MCD works

November 06, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on November 5 challenged the BJP for an open debate on the works done by both parties under their rule in the city civic body.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had ended BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last year.

“Delhi residents have the right to know how you ruined the MCD,” AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said attacking the BJP.

“We will discuss and challenge them on why Delhi has become dirty and why mountains of garbage haven’t been cleared. If the BJP’s state president has the courage, they should openly come for a debate,” he said.

He also alleged that the BJP is opposing the regularisation of sanitation workers and also preparing to go to the court against it.

“For the past eight months, we have been rectifying the mistakes of the BJP’s 15-year rule. Delhi is now starting to look clean. The garbage mountains are rapidly shrinking,” he claimed.