AAP celebrates CBSE results; BJP calls it fake achievement

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Delhi government school students on their “fantastic results” in Class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

The pass percentage for the Delhi government’s Class 10 students was 94.2, slightly higher than the national average of 93.60, while that of Class 12 students was 96.99, several percentage points higher than the national average of 87.98.

In a post on X, Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government schools had shown an increase of 8.36% in the success rate of Class 10 students compared to the results from last year. Commenting on Class 12 results, he said, “Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, it surpasses the CBSE national average as well.”

In response, the BJP accused the Delhi government of retaining underperforming students in Class 11 in order to artificially inflate its Class 12 results.

Hailing the “Delhi model”, Education Minister Atishi said in a post on X, “Delhi’s education model continues to show the way forward to the entire nation… So proud of our students, teachers, and parents who’ve worked relentlessly to achieve this phenomenal result.”

A day earlier, the Chief Minister issued a list of 10 “guarantees” that would be fulfilled if the INDIA bloc came to power at the Centre. “Good education” was one of them.

Attacking the AAP government, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said only those who perform well in Class 11 are allowed to appear for Class 12 exams in Delhi government schools.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at his rented accommodation in east Delhi. He had failed two subjects in Class 12. Arjun Saxena had come to Delhi from U.P. to prepare for the CBSE exams and an engineering entrance test, said an officer.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.