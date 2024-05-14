GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

AAP celebrates CBSE results; BJP calls it fake achievement

Our students have bettered last year’s results, scored higher than national average, Kejriwal says; BJP accuses Delhi govt. of allowing only the better-performing students to sit for Class 12 exams

Published - May 14, 2024 01:11 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Class 12 students of St. Thomas School, Mandir Marg.

Class 12 students of St. Thomas School, Mandir Marg. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday congratulated Delhi government school students on their “fantastic results” in Class 10 and 12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams.

The pass percentage for the Delhi government’s Class 10 students was 94.2, slightly higher than the national average of 93.60, while that of Class 12 students was 96.99, several percentage points higher than the national average of 87.98.

In a post on X, Mr. Kejriwal said the Delhi government schools had shown an increase of 8.36% in the success rate of Class 10 students compared to the results from last year. Commenting on Class 12 results, he said, “Not only does this surpass our own performance of last year, it surpasses the CBSE national average as well.”

In response, the BJP accused the Delhi government of retaining underperforming students in Class 11 in order to artificially inflate its Class 12 results.

Hailing the “Delhi model”, Education Minister Atishi said in a post on X, “Delhi’s education model continues to show the way forward to the entire nation… So proud of our students, teachers, and parents who’ve worked relentlessly to achieve this phenomenal result.”

A day earlier, the Chief Minister issued a list of 10 “guarantees” that would be fulfilled if the INDIA bloc came to power at the Centre. “Good education” was one of them.

Attacking the AAP government, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said only those who perform well in Class 11 are allowed to appear for Class 12 exams in Delhi government schools.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was found dead at his rented accommodation in east Delhi. He had failed two subjects in Class 12. Arjun Saxena had come to Delhi from U.P. to prepare for the CBSE exams and an engineering entrance test, said an officer.

Those in distress may contact Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health suicide prevention helpline 011-40769002.

Related Topics

Delhi / education / high schools

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.