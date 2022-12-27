AAP candidates submit nominations for mayoral polls

December 27, 2022 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor-elects Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad submitted their nominations on Monday for the elections for MCD Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. Sarika Chaudhary, Raminder Kaur, Mohini Jeenwal and Aamil Malik also filed nominations for the Standing Committee.

The election to pick Delhi’s next Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will be held on January 6, when the MCD assembles for its first meeting and the newly elected councillors will be administered the oath on the same day.

“The people of Delhi dream to make the Capital a clean and glorious city. It is the Capital of the country. The city needs to be transformed in such a way that people from across the world see Delhi as a model Capital,” AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

He said party chief Arvind Kejriwal has made a complete blueprint of how this dream will be fulfilled. “Today, our people have got the responsibility of fulfilling the dream. I am sure that they will cooperate in fulfilling this dream by working day and night,” he added.

In the recently held MCD polls, the Aam Aadmi Party, with 134 seats, ousted the BJP, which was in power at the erstwhile civic body (now unified) for 15 years. The Congress secured nine seats while the Independents won three seats.

For the office of the Mayor, the first and the third year, in the municipality’s five-year term, are reserved for women and Scheduled Caste (SC) members respectively.