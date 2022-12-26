  1. EPaper
AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

December 26, 2022 01:56 pm | Updated 02:05 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
AAP’s Shelly Oberoi filed nominations for the post of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor on Monday. | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal -- Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) candidates for the posts of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) mayor and deputy mayor -- on Monday filed their nominations for the polls, party sources said.

The duo was accompanied by party leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Adil Khan.

AAP had on Friday finalised six names as candidates for various MCD posts, including that of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, with Ms. Oberoi emerging as the choice for the top post.

The six names were shortlisted at a meeting of its political affairs committee.

