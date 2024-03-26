AAP calls to ‘gherao’ PM Modi’s residence against Kejriwal’s arrest; Delhi Police beefs up security

The Delhi Police has strengthened security at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence after the AAP called for a "gherao" to protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, an officer said on March 26.
The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital.
Mr. Rai had also said that "mega protests" would be held nationwide.
Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday.
The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency has claimed.
The ED has also accused Mr. Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, Ministers and other persons.