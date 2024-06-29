ADVERTISEMENT

AAP calls for protest at BJP headquarters; police say no permission

Published - June 29, 2024 11:10 am IST - New Delhi

“If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg,” a senior police officer said.

The AAP called for a gherao of the BJP headquarters at 11.30 a.m. against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy-linked money-laundering case. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) set to hold a protest at the BJP headquarters on June 29, the Delhi Police said the party had not taken its permission to hold the demonstration.

The AAP called for a gherao of the BJP headquarters at 11.30 a.m. against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy-linked money-laundering case.

“A senior police officer said arrangements were being made to stop the protesters as no permission had been taken for any protest at the BJP headquarters at DDU Marg in central Delhi. Barricades have been put up and paramilitary personnel deployed at the site,” the officer said.

“If required, the protesters might be detained as Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed at DDU Marg,” he added. The officer said the road had yet to be closed.

The AAP said Mr. Kejriwal, its national convenor, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a "false case".

