Delhi

AAP calls for NCW chief’s removal

AAP on Wednesday demanded the immediate removal of Rekha Sharma, chief of the National Commission for Women, for her “derogatory and shameful” tweets against women. The party also called her “anti-women”.

“NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has repeatedly tweeted in foul, vulgar, cheap, hateful, misogynistic and derogatory language against women. BJP’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ was not a slogan for any positive campaign, but a caution to the nation to protect the girls from the grip of BJP leaders,” AAP leader Atishi said while addressing a press conference.

Ms. Atishi said that there is an unending list of BJP leaders who have committed crimes against women.

“If the NCW chairperson uses such cheap language against women, then how can a woman expect justice from the institution headed by her?” she asked.

She questioned if a woman who is making such “derogatory” comments against women be able to take action against the police if they refuse to file FIR based on complaints by women.

