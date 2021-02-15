AAP calls Disha’s arrest ‘extrajudicial abduction’, demands her immediate release

Raghav Chadha. File Photo.

New Delhi

15 February 2021 16:46 IST

Mr. Chadha said the “huge” BJP government, with 300 MPs, is so afraid of the youth activist that they sent Delhi Police to arrest her.

The AAP on Monday demanded immediate release of 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, calling it an “extrajudicial abduction”.

Addressing a press conference, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said the party condemns Ravi’s arrest.

Advertising

Advertising

“The BJP government has imposed a state of emergency in the country. The youth have been speaking strongly, but the BJP does not like the youth, that’s why the 21-year-old youth activist has been arrested,” he said.

Mr. Chadha said the “huge” BJP government, with 300 MPs, is so afraid of the youth activist that they sent Delhi Police to arrest her.

“The BJP government is allergic to the youth of the country. The arrest of Ravi shows this. Her arrest was an extrajudicial abduction,” he said.

“The BJP has put the country under an undeclared emergency. We demand that Ravi must be immediately released,” Mr. Chadha said.

He further called upon the youth of the country to unite and raise their voice against the injustices happening in the nation.

Ravi was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg a toolkit related to farmer’s protest against the Centre’s three new agriculture laws, police said.

The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the “toolkit Google doc” and “key conspirator” in the document’s formulation and dissemination.

A graduate in Bachelor of Business Administration, Ravi is also one of the founding members of a group named ‘’Fridays For Future India’’, police added.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against advocate Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu for their alleged involvement in preparing the document. They have also been alleged to be in direct touch with “pro-Khalistani elements”.