AAP calls all party public representatives to Delhi

BJP’s ‘poaching’ attempts to be discussed

Staff Reporter New Delhi
September 15, 2022 23:19 IST

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: -

All elected public representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, including all Punjab AAP MLAs, have been invited to Delhi for a meeting with party chief Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders on Sunday. 

Alleged attempts of poaching of AAP MLAs by the BJP is going to be a major point of discussion, according to a party source.

Calling it the party’s first-ever Rashtriya Janpratinidhi Sammelan, AAP said, “AAP’s councillors, Zila Panchayat members, chairpersons, Mayors, Block Pramukhs, Sarpanchs and Pradhans, from across the country, will also join the conference.”

It is expected to see the presence of 62 MLAs from Delhi, 92 MLAs from Punjab and two MLAs from Goa. Also AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi and Punjab will also attend the conference, the party said.

“Apart from this, the expansion of the Aam Aadmi Party across the country and strengthening the organisation will be discussed in the meeting. The issues of the public representatives who have come to the conference will be heard at length, so that concrete initiatives can be taken to strengthen the organisation in that State,” the statement read.

