AAP cadres attacked my house: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday alleged that Aam Aadmi Party cadres had attacked his Patel Nagar residence where they also allegedly indulged in vandalism and attacked security guards.

Mr. Gupta was not at home when the incident, the party said.

Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra, while condemning the incident, alleged that Mr. Gupta residence had also been attacked on July 11 and accused a local AAP leader of being behind both the incidents.

DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh said that a PCR call was received regarding the incident. A team reached the spot and brought the situation under control. A private security guard at Mr. Gupta’s house was attacked, the police said. The protest was called by AAP worker Ankush Narang.

“We have registered a FIR under IPC Section 188 for calling a protest when it is banned in Delhi as per DDMA guidelines. We have called the guard to record his statement,” Mr. Singh said.