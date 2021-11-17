‘AAP busy with political tourism’ amid pollution: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday said pollution levels in the Capital had reached alarming proportions but Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior AAP leaders were busy with “political tourism.”

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Delhi Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the CM was visiting Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab, leaving behind Delhiites to breathe poisonous air.

“We have been saying from the beginning that stubble burning is not the main cause of pollution and now even the apex court has said that it is one of the reasons but not the major one for pollution,” Mr. Gupta said.

“The Kejriwal Government will think of the serious issue of pollution only when it gets time from publicity and giving advertisements. They talked big about installing a smog tower but it was finally done through CSR funds of a private company and even that is in a bad shape,” he added.

“Shabby” public transport system, dust on the roads and poisonous gas emissions from industrial units were the three reasons for pollution in Delhi, Mr. Bidhuri said.

The LOP questioned why no new buses had been added to the city’s fleet and why the Delhi Metro network had not been expanded.

“The fact is our public transport system is in shambles. When Kejriwal took over, there were 7,000 DTC buses whose number has now come down to 3,600. Now, these 3,600 buses have also outlived their life but are still plying on the roads,” he said.

“The metro’s 3rd phase, which was to be completed in 2018, is nearing completion now, while the 4th phase was to be completed by 2021 but has just started. Most of the PWD roads are now broken,” Mr. Bidhuri added.