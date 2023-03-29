AAP building its organisation to reach booth level ahead of Assembly elections in four States, says Kejriwal

March 29, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that his party will put up its candidates in all the Assembly seats in Karnataka. The party is making efforts to build its organisation at the booth level in the State.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates -- May 10, 2023 for voting and May 13, 2023 for counting -- for the State Assembly election. Learning from its victory in Punjab and past failures, the party is building its organisation in the State, and also in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which will be going to the polls later this year.

In all these four States, the AAP had fought the Assembly elections in 2018, but failed to win even a single seat.

However, the party is planning not to fight the Assembly election in Telangana, also due later this year, as AAP has an understanding with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, according to party sources. Earlier this month, Mr. Kejriwal had acknowledged the existence of “G-8” -- a group of eight non-BJP, non-Congress Chief Ministers, including Mr. Rao, after a letter from him inviting other leaders for a dinner in Delhi got leaked to the media. But Mr. Kejriwal had dismissed media reports saying that it was a political grouping ahead of the 2024 general election and called it a “governance platform”. AAP, the Trinamool Congress and the BRS are working closely together to stitch a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, according to sources.

Forfeited deposits

In Karnataka Assembly election in 2018, AAP had fought on 28 out of 222 seats, but lost on all and its candidates forfeited their deposits . Though the party convener is hopeful of “good results” this time, the party would concentrate on selected seats where they believe that they have a better chance, say party sources. “The party has built its organisation at the district, block and circle levels in Karnataka and is now working on at the village and booth levels,” a party leader said. Another leader said that though the party is fighting in Karnataka, it is stronger and hopeful in the other three States. AAP Karnataka election in-charge Dilip Pandey told media in Delhi that people want a “relief” from the BJP government which “takes 40% commission” for different government projects. He added that in the name of “double engine” government, the BJP has “only doubled the commission from 20% during the Congress regime to 40%”, and there was no increase in the work done or efficiency. “People of Karnataka want a government with a ‘new engine’ which can deliver,” he said.

Rajasthan election

AAP Rajasthan in-charge Vinay Mishra told The Hindu, “We have announced our organisational set-up till district level in Rajasthan. We will announce village level organisation in the next 20 days.” He said the party has learnt from its past failures and is building a stronger organisation and also keeping proper communication between the State and the national level leadership. On preparations in Chhattisgarh, State election in-charge Sanjeev Jha said, “Last week, we finished training for volunteers on how to conduct membership drives. The membership drive will go on for the next 30 days, we will go to every village.” “We are telling people about the corruption by the BJP and the Congress governments in the past and promising them better schools and hospitals, and free electricity and water like in Delhi,” he said.