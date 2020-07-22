‘AAP blocked talks on waterlogging’

Aam Aadmi Party councillors blocked a discussion on desilting of drains in Delhi and consequent waterlogging at a House meeting of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, the BJP and Congress have alleged.

Discussions were to be held over waterlogging and the COVID-19 situation, but none could take place as a result of a ruckus created by members of AAP, said Mayor Jai Prakash. He added that the responsibility to stop waterlogging laid with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Public Works Department, the DSIIDC, and the civic body. However, lack of desilting at most major drains falling under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction is why waterlogging is taking place, he said.

Congress leader Mukesh Goel said that his request to allow discussion over desilting of drains and COVID-19 situation was accepted, but AAP “did not allow the subject to be raised” leading to a temporary suspension of the meeting, despite which discussions were blocked.

Leader of Opposition Vikas Goel stated that AAP was not opposed to discussions on the issues. He added that AAP councillors had protested when a matter brought up by him was not taken up for discussion in the House.