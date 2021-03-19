AAP blames Javadekar for 22 Indian cities among world’s 30 most polluted

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday alleged that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is responsible for 22 Indian cities being in the top 30 polluted cities in the world.
The party sought his removal from the post.
“On the issue of stubble burning, when the Supreme Court wished to appoint a single-judge committee, the Central government opted instead to constitute a commission called the Commission for Air Quality Management. However, even that Commission has now lapsed, which clearly tells us the Centre’s intention towards controlling pollution,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.
He claimed that in the Centre’s budget, not a single rupee has been granted to Delhi under the National Clean Air Action Plan.
“On one hand, the Delhi government is taking persistent steps to control pollution, and on the other, the Centre isn’t doing anything about the eight most polluted cities. The Union Environment Minister has not done even one significant task to reduce pollution. For this reason alone, he should be removed with immediate effect,” he said.
‘Kill democracy’
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the BJP-led Centre wants to “kill” democracy by introducing the “unconstitutional’ Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 in Parliament.
“If everything is going to rest with the L-G, what meaning will elections hold? What happens to the mandate of people? What happens to democracy?” he asked.
