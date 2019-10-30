AAP blames Haryana, Punjab and Centre

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday criticised the Centre as well as the governments of Punjab, Haryana for not controlling stubble burning in agricultural fields, which has been on the rise.

The party also urged the governments to take steps to prevent burning of crop residue.

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Dilip Pandey said: “According to data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board, the State recorded 9,600 incidents of stubble burning till October 27 last. This year, the figure has shot up to 12,027. Punjab and Haryana recorded an increase of at least 2,400 farm fires, a major contributor to the air pollution in the Capital, till October 27.”

He said the increasing number of stubble burning cases caused spike in pollution in Delhi, but neither the Centre nor the governments of the neighbouring States have done anything.

“Air quality monitor SAFAR had predicted that the share of smoke from stubble burning in Delhi’s PM2.5 concentration is likely to jump to 25% on Tuesday,” said Mr. Pandey.