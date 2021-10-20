AAP blames corporations’ ‘criminal negligence’ for rising dengue cases

20 October 2021 02:05 IST

CM should stop wasting money on advertising and instead help civic bodies financially in fight against diseases: BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the criminal negligence of the BJP-ruled municipal corporations was responsible for the rising dengue cases in the city. It also accused BJP leaders of pocketing the money meant for purchasing medicines and machines to fight the vector-borne disease.

“The BJP-ruled corporations have the responsibility to prevent malaria and dengue under the DMC Act. But they have washed their hands of that responsibility. Not a single step has been taken in time to arrest the spread of dengue, and as a result, cases are on the rise in Delhi,” AAP MLA Atishi said.

Advertising

Advertising

The AAP leader said it is mandatory to have 10-15 breeding checkers for every ward. “More than 70% posts are vacant in the anti-malaria department of the corporations due to misgovernance and corruption by the BJP,” she said.

Ms. Atishi further said that at least one fogging machine is required in every ward, but the corporations do not have adequate machines.

“Where did the money allocated for the machines in the budget go? The South Delhi civic body has 104 wards, but there are only 16 fogging machines. How will such a small number be enough to cover all the wards?” she asked.

The AAP leader claimed that the North Delhi and East Delhi corporations had not even procured the required drugs against dengue until October.

“BJP leaders should tell us what crime the people of Delhi did that they are playing with their lives. They pocketed the entire budget of procuring medicines and machines to fight dengue and malaria,” Ms. Atishi said.

Reacting to the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said “nothing can be more shameful” than Ms. Atishi’s statement that the corporations are not doing anything to check the spread of dengue and malaria in the city.

“The corporations are running awareness campaigns, doing fogging, and controlling the spread of dengue and malaria by regular check of homes, especially coolers, through health workers while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is wasting crores of rupees on campaigns,” he alleged.

Mr. Kapoor urged the AAP leader to ask the CM to “stop wasting money on advertising” and instead help the corporations financially to better control the spread of dengue and malaria.