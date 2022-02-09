AAP, BJP trade barbs over COVID

New Delhi

09 February 2022 00:43 IST

Yogi’s attack on Kejriwal unbecoming of a CM, says AAP MP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued to trade barbs a day after a war of words broke out between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath.

On Tuesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh took on the U.P. CM accusing him of taking a tone unbecoming of a Chief Minister against Mr. Kejriwal.

“Yogi is speaking the language of a roadside hooligan against the elected Chief Minister of Delhi. Has Yogi forgotten how the banks of the Ganges during Corona were full of bodies? And how the bodies were being hidden by covering the cremation ground in Lucknow?” Mr. Singh asked.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta tweeted visuals of DTC buses ferrying migrants to the Delhi border asking whether Mr. Kejriwal had forgotten about the events following the imposition of the national lockdown.

The war of words between the two parties was triggered after Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech in the Lok Sabha on Monday about the migrant exodus from Delhi following the 2020 national COVID lockdown.

The Prime Minister had blamed the Delhi government of scaring migrant workers residing in the city by issuing announcements exaggerating the scale of the situation. “They [the Delhi government] told the migrants that the danger is immense, ‘go to your villages, go home’. Then they gave them buses, abandoned them halfway and plunged them into multiple problems,” Mr. Modi had said.

“And because of that,” the Prime Minister had continued, “Corona picked up speed in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab — places where it was not as severe but for this sin which aggravated it,” he had said.

Mr. Kejriwal had termed these charges as “completely false” and accused the Prime Minister of playing politics over COVID deaths.

“The country hopes that the Prime Minister will be sensitive to those who have suffered pain during the Corona period, especially those who lost their loved ones. It does not suit the Prime Minister to do politics on the sufferings of the people” he had tweeted.

Mr. Adityanath had jumped into the fray, condemning the Delhi Chief Minister’s comments on the Prime Minister and demanding that Mr. Kejriwal issue an apology.

“Listen Kejriwal, You forced the workers of UP to leave Delhi when humanity was groaning due to the pain of Corona. Your government did an undemocratic and inhuman act like leaving even small children and women helpless on the U.P. border in the middle of the night” Mr. Adityanath tweeted.

The U.P. CM also alleged that migrant workers were “picked up and sent to the U.P. border by buses”.

“Announcement was made that buses are going for Anand Vihar, beyond that buses will be available for U.P.-Bihar. The U.P. government arranged buses for the migrant labourers and brought them back safely” he had also tweeted.