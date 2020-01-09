AAP, BJP spar over works done and subsidies

The BJP and AAP traded charges on Wednesday over providing subsidies to people, with the BJP claiming that they would do “five times” the work the AAP government has done for people.

CM’s tweet

“Five times subsidy than us? Meaning? Instead of 200 units, will give 1000 units electricity for free? Instead of 20 thousand liters, 1 lakh liters of water will be given for free? You are making fun of the people with such promises. Before Delhi elections, implement it in at least one of the BJP ruled states [sic],” AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Responding to it, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, said, “The BJP will do at least five times the amount of work Kejriwal claims to have done for the people of Delhi.”