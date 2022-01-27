AAP, BJP spar over running of dispensaries

New Delhi

27 January 2022 01:20 IST

‘Civic body illegally auctioning properties’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday accused the North Delhi Municipal Corporation of illegally handing over land belonging to two government treatment facilities to private individuals.

AAP leader Dilip Pandey alleged corruption in the deal and added that the established procedures were bypassed in the deal. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor called the allegations “white lies” and said that the North body had floated no such tender.

“Two major properties in Delhi were taken over by the MCD — a 510-square meter land at the Jhandewalan Chest Clinic in Karol Bagh and around 4,000 square meters of land at the Qutabgarh Dispensary complex in Narela Zone with the objective offor establishing hospitals. However, despite objections from AAPthe Aam Aadmi Party, the BJP decided to auction these tracts of land off to private agencies,” Mr. Pandey said.

Advertising

Advertising

He alleged that without bringing the proposal for it in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation House, tenders for the auctioning of these two properties have been issued by the corporation.

“The BJP will now make the poor pay for treatment at hospitals, which were earlier completely free. The BJP-ruled MCD is handing over these hospitals to private organisations owned by its own people,” he added.

BJP denies allegations

Mr. Kapoor said that North MCD has flouted no such tender.

“There is one municipal dispensary building at Jhandewalan, which was closed due to economic crunch of the civic body. Therefore, now in public interest, North MCD has invited expression of interest from NGOs to maintain the building and run a free-for-all charitable dispensary and till date nothing is finalized,” he said.

Similarly the other case is of a new municipal dispensary building which was constructed in 2015 but North MCD has not been able to run it due to economic crunch, he said.

“Therefore, here too, expression of interest has been invited from NGOs to run free-for-all charitable dispensary and here too till date nothing has been finalized,” Mr. Kapoor said.