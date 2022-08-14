AAP, BJP spar over ‘ rewri, dostwaad’ politics

Sisodia says Centre spent ₹15 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money on friends; BJP dismisses allegation as attempt to divert attention from scams

Staff Reporter New Delhi
August 14, 2022 01:10 IST

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addressing a press conference in the Capital on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday continued to attack the BJP on its alleged “ dostwaad politics (favours to friends)” and said the Central government has spent ₹15 lakh crore of taxpayers’ money on “friends” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Hitting back, the BJP said AAP leaders are propagating lies about loan waivers and tax relief to the rich to “divert attention of the people of Delhi from the scams of the city government”.

“For the first time in 75 years, the Central government has imposed tax on milk and atta. This is because they have spent taxpayers’ money on Modiji’s friends instead of spending it on schools, hospitals, and roads,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia said. “When questions are asked on their dostwaad, they beat around the bush and try to divert from the issue,” he added.

He said the Central government must stop “running away” from the debate and explain why the economy is crippling. 

“Why do they not have money to build schools, hospitals and give pension to elders, but can easily forgive taxes worth ₹5 lakh crore & loans worth ₹10 lakh crore?” he asked.

Responding to the allegations, BJP national spokesperson Samit Patra said Mr. Sisodia is trying to get an “anticipatory bail” from the public by repeatedly holding press conferences on “rewri politics (freebie politics)” because due to “liquor scam” and “other scams” he is going to be in the same condition as AAP leader Satyendra Jain.

