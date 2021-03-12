AAP, BJP spar over free pilgrimage to Ayodhya

BJP’s opposition to scheme is beyond comprehension, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday attacked the BJP and the Congress for allegedly opposing the Delhi government’s decision for free pilgrimage to Ram Temple in Ayodhya once it’s completed.

CM’s announcement

“BJP’s opposition to the Kejriwal government’s announcement of free travel to Ram Janmabhoomi for the senior citizens of Delhi is beyond comprehension. We used to think that at least some people in the BJP will praise the pilgrimage scheme, but the party has become upset with this announcement,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He said that the Congress spokesperson was describing the pilgrimage scheme as “unrealistic dreams”, while many people from his area and Assembly constituency have taken part in pilgrimage.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Delhi government’s decision to send elderly citizens of Delhi for a pilgrimage to Ayodhya, free of cost. I used to believe that the BJP had some people who are genuine devotees of Lord Rama and would, by that logic, welcome the step proposed by the CM today. I was however proven wrong,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

“The BJP has opposed this move. My question is to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta: why the opposition? Have you not taken your parents on pilgrimage? If not, please tell us or tell Arvind Kejriwal. The government of Delhi will take them, they are like our parents,” he added.

Oppn. criticism

Reacting to it, Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana asked how many pilgrimages or places of religious significance, the Delhi government was actually able to deliver to citizens since the scheme was launched.

“Bharadwaj doesn’t even know the names of the places that Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta has taken his own parents to for pilgrimage. Since the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh elections are round the corner, these people have suddenly remembered Lord Ram,” Mr. Khurana said.