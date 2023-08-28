ADVERTISEMENT

AAP-BJP spar over credit for Delhi’s makeover ahead of G-20 summit

August 28, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Illuminated G-20 logos installed at prominent footbridges in Pragati Maidan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday sparred over claiming the credit for the city’s beautification ahead of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

After some AAP leaders shared on X (formerly Twitter) pictures and a video of beautified parts of the city, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is shameful to see that CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi’s makeover.”

Hitting back, AAP accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty politics”. “We are about to host the G20 summit where India is leading the charge  but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics,” an AAP spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US