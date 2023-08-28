HamberMenu
AAP-BJP spar over credit for Delhi’s makeover ahead of G-20 summit

August 28, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Illuminated G-20 logos installed at prominent footbridges in Pragati Maidan on Saturday.

Illuminated G-20 logos installed at prominent footbridges in Pragati Maidan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday sparred over claiming the credit for the city’s beautification ahead of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit.

After some AAP leaders shared on X (formerly Twitter) pictures and a video of beautified parts of the city, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “It is shameful to see that CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are shamelessly trying to steal credit for Delhi’s makeover.”

Hitting back, AAP accused the BJP of indulging in “dirty politics”. “We are about to host the G20 summit where India is leading the charge  but the only thing BJP cares about is playing dirty politics,” an AAP spokesperson said.

