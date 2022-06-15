AAP, BJP spar over CM’s absence from cleanliness drive launch

The citywide drive will be carried out jointly by multiple agencies for the first time

Another political slugfest was triggered between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal skipped the launch of a citywide cleanliness drive he was scheduled to attend alongside Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Mr. Kejriwal was designated the Guest of Honour for the event at Mukherjee Nagar with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey and North East Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also scheduled to attend the programme.

But apart from the L-G and senior Delhi government and civic officials, only Mr. Tiwari turned up from the list of special invitees. Though Mr. Sisodia was not present at the event, he met the residents of poll-bound Rajinder Nagar later in the day, a government source pointed out.

The CM, however, tweeted, “A special cleanliness drive is starting in Delhi from today. I appeal to all the MLAs, MPs and the public to actively participate in this. We have to clean our Delhi together.”

Blame game over absence

While AAP accused the BJP of turning the launch event into a party function, the BJP accused Mr. Kejriwal of running his government only on social media and “insulting Delhi by boycotting the event.”

“We were about to go for the event, but the BJP turned a government event into a BJP event. There were seats for BJP office bearers in the front row. You can’t do that,” an AAP leader said.

To be conducted over a fortnight across the city by all civic agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Public Works Department, the New Delhi Municipal Council and even the National Highways Authority of India among others, the cleanliness drive requires all the significant agencies to work in tandem for the first time, according to Raj Niwas.

Reaching out to sanitation workers in his speech at the launch, the L-G said though ‘safai karamcharis’ were placed the lowest, he considered them to be the most important pillars in the departmental hierarchy. Appealing to them for their proactive participation in the regular upkeep of the city, Mr. Saxena added that he was aware of their grievances and promised to address them at the earliest.

The episode comes in the wake of the separate and seemingly competitive inspection sprees launched by Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Saxena since the latter assumed charge, which once again underlines the rocky relationship between the Delhi government and the L-G.

“The Chief Minister and the Dy. Chief Minister who were supposed to attend the programme, could not be present due to some reasons,” Raj Niwas said in a statement. The L-G would meet the CM and his deputy later in the day to review the Delhi government’s preparedness for monsoon, it added.

Poor road condition

Government sources said the ire of local residents regarding the “bad condition” of a street in Mukherjee Nagar had led to the Delhi government “staying away from the event”.

Asked about allegations, the AAP leader said, “Though it is an MCD road, the Delhi government has sanctioned funds for it and work has started. The BJP should be ashamed that we have to do their work.” He added that the work was temporarily halted due to interference by the Delhi police but has been restarted and is currently in progress.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said while “L-G V K Saxena, BJP MPs, MLAs and workers took brooms in their hands for today’s safai abhiyaan, senior AAP leaders were missing” as they can “only indulge in statements” and have “no real concern for Delhites”.