AAP, BJP spar in MCD House over desealing of shops

December 29, 2023 01:33 am | Updated 01:33 am IST - New Delhi

Pandemonium marred the MCD House proceedings on Thursday following a war of words between BJP and AAP councillors over desealing of commercial properties and the alleged use of substandard medicines at Delhi government-run hospitals.

Amid the ruckus, the House passed 20 proposals without any discussion, including collection of toll tax and environment compensation charge on commercial vehicles and demerger of two MCD-run hospitals.

Four BJP councillors were suspended from the House.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had on December 24 passed a resolution to immediately deseal commercial properties located in shopping complexes that were sealed in 2017-18 on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee for violation of building by-laws.

BJP members also raised the issue of “substandard” drugs and sought a discussion over it. Several life-saving drugs collected from three Delhi government-run hospitals had failed the quality test recently, after which L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena had ordered a CBI probe.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi accused the BJP members of creating obstacles in the functioning of the House. She alleged that the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Raja Iqbal Singh, instigated the councillors to create a ruckus.

“They raised the issues, which had nothing to do with the MCD,” she said.

‘Mayor partial’

Mr. Singh junked the accusations and alleged that the Mayor is “acting arbitrarily and not concerned with the interests of the public”. He alleged that the ruling AAP has no constructive role to play in the House and it is “bullying MCD employees”.

