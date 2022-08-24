AAP-BJP slugfest over excise policy continues

Delhi govt. chose not to act against illegal liquor cases, says BJP leader

The political slugfest over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 continued unabated between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Tuesday.

While calling the CBI and the ED “puppets”, AAP alleged that the saffron party had made a failed attempt to topple the Delhi government through these central agencies, the BJP demanded specific answers from the Delhi government regarding the alleged scam in the policy.

“The BJP is now repenting that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has turned their Operation Lotus into Operation Bogus. The BJP tried to topple the Delhi government by using the CBI and the ED, but their plans fell flat,” alleged AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

PM Modi’s fears

Mr. Singh said that the BJP was setting a “dangerous” precedent of “coercing central agencies”, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “fears the rise of” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal”.

“PM Modi is losing his sleep seeing AAP’s popularity in Gujarat [and] is playing all tricks in his books to put roadblocks in AAP’s way. He is trying to stop AAP’s welfare schemes [and] to stop AAP’s healthcare and education revolution. But PM Modi must remember one thing from now on, CM Arvind Kejriwal has embarked upon a mission to Make India No 1. No one can come in AAP’s way now,” said Mr. Singh.

Meanwhile, West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that the Delhi exchequer had suffered a loss of ₹3,000 crore in excise duty and ₹3,500 crore in overall revenue due to the implementation of the “faulty” policy.

On October 25, 2021, Mr. Trivedi alleged that the Delhi Excise Department had brought some cases of common producers, retailers and distributors that were illegal, according to the policy’s framework, to the notice of the government but the latter chose not to act on it.

Against sales promotion

Mr. Verma said an expert committee had suggested not allowing promotions to push liquor sales but the Delhi government started giving “a carton free on every carton sold”.

According to the BJP, the committee had suggested that the Karnataka model, in which the government is responsible for wholesale liquor businesses, be followed and had also advised against giving more than one licence to a single individual.

“The panel was also against opening liquor vends in non-conforming areas like villages and colonies without commercial markets but the government ignored all these suggestions,” Mr. Verma alleged.