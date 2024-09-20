AAP, BJP nominate councillors ahead of poll for last seat of MCD Standing Committee

The BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have each nominated a councillor in the run-up to the election for the last vacant seat in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee, which is scheduled for September 26.

While AAP has nominated Nirmala Kumari, councillor from Ward 112, the BJP has put forth the name of Sundar Singh Tanwar of Ward 158. Mr. Tanwar had defected from AAP to the BJP in August.

The poll, which will be held during the MCD House session, will play an important role in the formation of the highest decision-making body of the civic authority. The Standing Committee, being MCD’s financial arm, has the sole power to approve projects over ₹5 crore.

While 12 members were elected to the 18-member committee during the recently concluded ward committee polls — with BJP winning seven seats and AAP five — six more members were elected last year by the MCD House, with both parties getting three seats each.

One of those previously elected six seats, however, was vacated after BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected to the Lok Sabha as West Delhi MP in the recently concluded general election.

Currently, the BJP has nine seats in the committee as opposed to AAP’s eight. A win for the BJP will result in the party taking control of the Standing Committee, thereby creating a difficult situation for AAP, which holds overall majority in the House. A victory for AAP, however, besides boosting its position in the House, will also help it push for a draw of lots to select the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the panel.

Currently, AAP has 128 councillors in the 250-member House, while the BJP has 111. AAP is also likely to receive the support of nine Congress councillors and two Independent councillors.