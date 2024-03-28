ADVERTISEMENT

AAP, BJP MLAs face off in the first Assembly session since CM’s arrest

March 28, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Atishi in Delhi Assembly on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The first Assembly session since Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, on Wednesday, was adjourned soon after it started following protests by MLAs of both the ruling and Opposition parties on the Assembly premises. AAP MLAs, who came to the session wearing yellow T-shirts and cut-outs of the CM’s face, staged a demonstration against the arrest of their party chief even as the Opposition party members took out a march seeking Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation over allegations of corruption.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel adjourned the House till April 1.

Speaking to mediapersons, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “There are almost a dozen allegations of corruption against Kejriwal. If the excise policy was world-class, why did he take it back?”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US