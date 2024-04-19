AAP, BJP mayoral candidates file nominations for MCD polls

April 19, 2024 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - New Delhi

AAP and BJP on Thursday named their candidates for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the upcoming mayoral polls of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which are scheduled to take place on April 26. This year, the post of Mayor is reserved for a Scheduled Caste candidate.

AAP’s choice for Mayor is Dev Nagar councillor Mahesh Khichi, while the BJP has fielded Shakurpur councillor Kishan Lal for the post.

According to the MCD, three councillors — Ravinder Bharadwaj from Aman Vihar, Narendra Kumar from Manglapuri and Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri — have been nominated by AAP for the post of Deputy Mayor.

However, Mr. Vijay Kumar in a post on X said that he was not contesting the polls. Sources inside AAP clarified that the party’s sole candidate for the post is Mr. Ravinder Bharadwaj, and that all extra nominations were filed purely to “cover all bases”.

The BJP, meanwhile, has nominated Sadatpur councillor Neena Bisht for the post.

The winners will replace incumbent Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, who both belong to AAP.

‘AAP revitalised MCD’

Several senior AAP leaders accompanied their two nominees to the Hanuman Mandir before they filed their nominations.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said the MCD had “developed a positive image” in the public thanks to the work done by it in the past year. “The MCD, which was earlier known as the worst corporation for 15 years under BJP rule, is now being recognised as one of the fastest-developing corporations under AAP,” he said at a press conference.

Mr. Khichi, considered an AAP veteran, has been associated with the party since he joined the 2007-12 India Against Corruption protests — a movement widely believed to be the launchpad for the party. A B.Com graduate from Delhi University, Mr. Khichi has previously held the positions of booth president, ward president, and Resident Welfare Association (Karol Bagh) president.

Mr. Bharadwaj, on the other hand, has been an MCD councillor since 2017. He was also a member of the 2019-21 Standing Committees under the erstwhile North MCD. According to the party, the 35-year-old Political Science graduate from Delhi University has been with AAP since its grassroots.

‘Will win polls’

After the BJP candidates filed their nominations, Leader of Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh said that the party would “win both positions”.

BJP’s mayoral candidate Mr. Lal said their first priority after winning the election would be to “speed up the development of Delhi”. “This cannot be done without the formation of a Standing Committee. We will form the committee within a month of winning the polls,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said “fissures” were visible in AAP’s unity, given their two extra nominations for the post of Deputy Mayor. “All is not well in their party. It may disintegrate,” he said.

He added that the absence of Congress councillors during the time that AAP candidates filed their nomination indicated trouble in their alliance. “The Congress and AAP alliance has failed to cement itself at ground level, and it obvious that Congress councillors are not happy with the situation,” he said.

While AAP currently holds a majority in the MCD with 134 councillors of the total 250, the BJP leads the Opposition with 104 councillors. The Congress has only nine councillors, and three councillors are Independent.

The Mayor is chosen by an electoral college, which comprises the 250 elected councillors; the seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs belonging to the State; 14 MLAs who are conferred voting rights by the Assembly Speaker; and 10 aldermen, who do not have voting rights in the House proceedings.

While AAP is likely to have the support of the three Rajya Sabha MPs, who are all members of the party, the Opposition will likely be backed by the seven Lok Sabha MPs, who belong to the BJP.