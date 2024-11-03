AAP, BJP label each other anti-Purvanchali ahead of Chhath Puja

A war of words broke out between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Saturday with both accusing each other of hurting the sentiments of Delhi’s Purvanchali residents.

While senior AAP leader and Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced an indefinite sit-in against the alleged denial of entry to Purvanchalis to a Chhath ghat in Chirag Dilli, the BJP accused workers of the ruling party of illegally occupying a public park in Greater Kailash where Chhath Puja has been celebrated for the past 16 years.

Chhath Puja is celebrated predominantly by Purvanchalis, the Bhojpuri-speaking people from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and parts of Jharkhand.

A large number of them have settled in the city, making them one of the largest voter bases in the national capital.

‘Entry blocked’

The Health Minister alleged that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), controlled by the BJP-led Centre, had blocked the entry of Purvanchali residents to “300-year-old Bhim Pulia, where they celebrate Chhath every year.”

He added that the site is part of the 1,000 Chhath ghats approved by the Delhi government and that despite all permissions, the DDA has blocked the entry of devotees to it.

“In a clear bid to insult the community, the BJP-controlled DDA not only abruptly blocked the construction of a temporary Chhath ghat in Chirag Dilli but also stopped the entry of devotees to the 300-year old Bhim Pulia road used on Chhath,” Mr. Bharadwaj alleged.

Reiterating her party colleague’s allegations, Chief Minister Atishi issued a statement on X, saying the BJP “will have to face the consequences” of its “petty politics”.

‘Threatened’

On the other hand, the BJP accused AAP workers of opposing a drive to clean a public park where Chhath Puja is celebrated every year.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Shikha Rai alleged that when she and other members of a Chhath committee came to Sapthola DDA park in Greater Kailash on Saturday to prepare the ghat, associates of the Health Minister, who is the area MLA, prevented them from cleaning the park and threatened them.

“Through such acts, AAP has showed its anti-Hindu stance,” said the BJP spokesperson.