AAP, BJP fail to sweep wards on home turfs of their heavyweight leaders

December 08, 2022 01:58 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - New Delhi

Despite winning a majority in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost 12 of the 14 wards located in the Assembly constituencies of four of its heavyweight legislators.

Similarly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost eight of the nine wards that fall under the strongholds of Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

AAP failed to win all three wards each in Kalkaji and Shakur Basti Assembly constituencies, where Atishi and Satyendar Jain, respectively, are MLAs.

The party also lost three of the four wards each in Babarpur, Minister Gopal Rai’s constituency, and Patparganj, where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had registered a narrow victory in the 2020 Assembly polls.

Moreover, Vikas Goel, who was AAP’s Leader of Opposition in the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation, lost on Wednesday from Keshav Puram ward.

Asked about these losses, an AAP leader said, “We lost many of the wards which we thought we will win, but we also won many wards which are strongholds of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, the BJP lost all four wards — West Patel Nagar, East Patel Nagar, Ranjeet Nagar and Baljeet Nagar — in Mr. Gupta’s home turf of Patel Nagar. The party had swept these wards in 2017, with Mr. Gupta himself having been elected councillor from West Patel Nagar.

A party insider said that local leaders had been sidelined during campaigning in the area. “What could we have done when Mr. Gupta had kept the campaign in his hands? He did not allow many local leaders to take part,” the source told The Hindu.

Among the five wards in Badarpur, Mr. Bidhuri’s Assembly constituency, the BJP only managed to win Meethapur, while losing Badarpur, Molarband, Hari Nagar Extension, and Jaitpur wards.

