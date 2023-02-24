ADVERTISEMENT

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over ruckus

February 24, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Sanjay Singh (right) with Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi (centre) and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohmmaed Iqbal at the party office in the Capital on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

:

Senior BJP leaders accused AAP councillors of violating the secrecy of the ballot by taking photos of their ballot papers, while voting for the posts of the six Standing Committee members was in progress, and sending them to senior AAP functionaries.

“This election has not been conducted fairly. If cell phones and pens were not allowed inside the voting booth during the mayoral elections, why were they allowed in the Standing Committee polls?” BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference hours after the MCD House was adjourned on Thursday. He alleged that the pens carried by AAP councillors were installed with hidden cameras.

Another BJP MP, Parvesh Sahib Singh, said AAP’s leader of the House, Mukesh Goel, had asked the former presiding officer and BJP councillor Satya Sharma not to allow pens and cell phones inside the voting booth.

“The BJP did not raise any objection to this. But as soon as the AAP councillor Shelly Oberoi became the Mayor, she allowed the councillors to carry these items to the booth,” said Mr. Singh. The BJP also said that some AAP councillors had voted for its candidates in the mayoral polls.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of hooliganism and accused its councillors of attacking Mayor Shelly Oberoi in the House. “All of this can be seen in the videos that are circulating on social media. Had the marshalls not been present during the session, a huge mishap could have happened,” he said, adding that Ms. Oberoi’s vehicle was “attacked outside the MCD House”.

On BJP’s claims of cross-voting by AAP councillors, Mr. Singh said, “On Twitter, they (BJP leaders) proudly said that they managed to steal some votes of AAP. The BJP seems to take pride in such things.”

