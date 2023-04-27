AAP, BJP exchange barbs as row over CM house escalates

April 27, 2023 01:37 am | Updated 01:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday stepped up its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by organisaing a protest outside his official residence over “renovations worth ₹45 crore”.

On Tuesday, the party had called for Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation after citing purported documents from the Public Works Department (PWD) that showed the total cost of the renovations. It alleged that work orders were first issued during the pandemic.

‘Roof collapsed’

The Aam Aadmi Party shot back saying that the roof of “80-year-old house had collapsed thrice” and had been “reconstructed at a cost of ₹30 crore” based on the PWD’s recommendations. It said the BJP was attempting to run away from discussions based on issues that affect the country and trying to divert the public’s attention.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also hit out at the Chief Minister and said that Mr. Kejriwal was previously known for espousing principles of austerity. But his actions seem to contradict these principles as he reportedly spent a significant amount of public funds on creating a luxurious living space for himself and his family, Mr. Maken added.

“The people of Delhi should now decide if such a person has any right to continue as the CM,” Mr. Maken said.

Reacting to the statements, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “Over ₹90 crore was spent on renovation of the Prime Minister’s residence”. A new residence for the PM, he added, is being built at a cost of ₹500 crore. “Over ₹23,000 crore was spent on Central Vista, ₹8,400 crore on buying a personal jet for PM Modi, and ₹12 crore spent on his personal car. Delhi’s L-G has spent ₹15 crore on renovating his residence in the past few months.”

Senior BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said AAP leaders were indulging in immature arguments to save their national convener.

Later in the day, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the renovation work involved a “big scam that was executed through a legal loophole, which was misused by former PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and the PWD’s engineer dealing with the CM’s bungalow”.

