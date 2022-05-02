AAP, BJP cross swords over Delhi CM’s Gujarat rally

Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal during a public meeting at Chanderia, in Gujarat’s Bharuch district. | Photo Credit: -

May 02, 2022 19:54 IST

Most of the Delhi government hospitals themselves are sick and bereft of sufficient facilities: Delhi BJP president

A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exhorted voters in Gujarat to choose his party over the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party if they wanted better employment opportunities, education and health, the BJP pulled out all stops to attack the AAP Delhi government on each of these fronts.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta demanded Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation for “laxity” in healthcare services, citing an RTI response by the government that stated 265 people had died at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital — a Delhi government-run hospital — during stent placement operations.

Saying that the whole country, including Gujarat, had come to know the truth about the health model of the Delhi government that Mr. Kejriwal does not get tired boasting about, Mr. Gupta added, “During the second wave, 3,793 patients were admitted here of whom 1,594 died; most of the State government hospitals themselves are sick today and are bereft of sufficient facilities.”

Addressing a rally on Sunday at Bharuch in Gujarat, which goes to the polls later this year, Mr. Kejriwal had said voters in the State should choose AAP if they wanted employment and better schools and hospitals.

The BJP, Mr. Kejriwal had added, would only deliver “dirty politics, corruption and hooliganism” to citizens.

‘Baseless statements’

Taking a jibe at the Delhi Chief Minister’s claim on the children of judges, IAS officers, politicians and slum dwellers sitting on the same bench in Delhi government schools, Mr. Gupta said, “It would only be appropriate if he were to issue a list before the people mentioning the names of those judges, IAS officers or politicians whose children are studying there. Kejriwal is misleading the people of Gujarat by making such baseless and meaningless statements.”

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, also present at the press meet, said the unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate.