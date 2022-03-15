AAP, BJP cross swords over civic polls’ announcement delay

AAP workers protesting against the BJP in New Delhi on Monday over the delay in the announcement of civic polls. | Photo Credit: PTI

AAP says BJP trying to escape repercussions of an electoral loss, latter asks Delhi govt. to reveal real intention

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest outside the BJP national headquarters here on Monday, saying the party had “forced the State Election Commission” to defer the municipal elections in the Capital.

Terming it a move “motivated by fear” and an “attempt to escape the repercussions of an electoral loss in the civic polls”, the AAP leaders said the BJP had put the proverbial gun to the head of State Election Commissioner S.K. Srivastava. BJP sources, on the other hand, said AAP was “hiding its real intentions” when it came to polls to the Capital’s municipalities.

BJP sources said the Centre, which was preparing to present a Bill in the Lok Sabha regarding the unification of the three municipal corporations, was in the process of easing the existing financial deficits of the corporations, amounting to an estimated ₹16,000 crore.

“Today, the BJP stands petrified of [Delhi Chief Minister] Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP, which scared the whole country, is now afraid of the Aam Aadmi Party. As a result of this, for the first time in the history of India, the Election Commission did not announce the date of the municipal elections,” AAP Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai said.

Mr. Rai added that the BJP, had silenced the Election Commission by putting the “gun of its power” to its head.

‘Illegal sale of spirits’

Dismissing the AAP’s allegations, sources in the BJP said despite AAP’s “grandstanding” over the postponement of the civic elections, the Delhi government’s “real motive” revolved not around the “spirit of democracy” but the “unhindered and illegal sale of spirits” in the city after the implementation of its new excise policy.

The BJP challenged the AAP to break its silence regarding its stance on the systemic resurrection of the Capital’s cash-strapped and “hurriedly trifurcated” municipalities.

“The pain being felt by Kejriwal is because his dream of coming to power in the civic bodies and continuing the illegal sale of liquor in civic wards – especially in non-conforming areas – has been shattered,” a senior BJP leader said.

“If he really had the people’s welfare in his heart, he would have been in favour of the restructuring of the city’s municipal bodies which, as haphazardly functional as they are, have been systematically eroded by the AAP government since it came to power in Delhi,” the leader added.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said everyone knows that the AAP will win the election with a huge mandate and that is why the BJP does not want to hold the election.

“All of us have appeared for exams in our lives. I remember the days close to the date when our stomachs would begin aching, and we would do anything to escape writing the exam. Such is the state of the BJP and its leaders in today’s date. Now that the time has come to evaluate the consequences of their blatant misgovernance over the past 5 to 15 years, they are all running from reality with their stomach aches,” Mr. Gupta said.

Not just funds — which the BJP alleged the AAP government had “willfully” deprived the three corporations of to score “political brownie points” — the civic bodies are also in dire need of restructuring, said BJP sources.

“Except for the East [corporation], the other two civic bodies have no real boundaries. The intent of the move is to reduce their dependency on the Delhi government. Right now, the municipal corporations are autonomous bodies. They generate their own revenue and carry out work, of which the Delhi government takes a cut but when it comes to releasing funds to them, it looks the other way,” said a BJP leader.

Bailout package

“We have been given to understand that the Centre is working on releasing an amount of around ₹2,000 crore to the unified MCD as soon as it is formed, following the tabling and the passing of the reunification proposal,” another leader said.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation said the possible unification of the three civic bodies would help clear their liabilities. A “bailout package” is anticipated from the Centre’s end, he added.

“A unified civic body will not be able to clear the liabilities on its own. It will require a bail-out package because there is no other way. The unification might help the eastern part in terms of liabilities, but not in terms of development because there may not be many senior officials deputed just for this part, unlike the current-day situation,” said the official.

While the developments around the unification of the three corporations are ongoing, BJP sources said the move will ensure that the Delhi government gets minimal or nil commission from the three bodies.

The senior civic official said the Delhi government works as a collection agent for two of the corporations’ taxes – transfer duty charges and one-time parking charges for new vehicles.

“They [government] collect 3.5% of the collection as commission from each corporation [North, South and East]. The Fifth Delhi Finance Commission [DFC] has also recommended to either do away with this or reduce the commission to 1%,” said the official.

“From 2012 to 2016, the Fourth DFC was to be implemented, but that did not happen; the recommendations of the third DFC were implemented instead. Hence the corporations did not get the required funds. While we did receive funds according to the Fifth DFC, for 2016-2017 to 2021, it did not take into account the fund gap which was caused due to the non-implementation of the fourth DFC,” the official added.