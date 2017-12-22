AAP, BJP councillors file complaints

The councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP have filed police complaints against each other for allegedly disrupting the proceedings of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and creating a ruckus in a meeting on Wednesday.

The AAP on Thursday alleged that a woman councillor of their party was physically assaulted by the BJP councillors during the commotion after which AAP councillor Kishanwati filed a complaint at Kamla Market police station.

She said that the impact of the assault resulted in a broken arm.

A senior police officer said that they have submitted Ms. Kishanwati’s complaint to South Delhi Mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat , along with her medico legal case (MLC) report. “The X-ray report and the MLC did not cite any fracture in her hand,” the officer said.

In a press conference by the AAP, Ms. Kishanwati said that she had several RTIs which prove the BJP’s corruption in the municipality. “They can break my hand or chop my head off, I will not back down in my pursuit of exposing their corruption and working for the people of Delhi,” she said. In response, the BJP councillors have also filed two complaints with Deputy Commissioner of Police, central Delhi.

Corruption charges

The AAP councillors on Wednesday gathered at the well of the House demanding that they be allowed to speak on an expose of the BJP’s alleged corruption in the corporation. A ruckus was created and a shouting match followed after which the proceedings of the House had to be called off.

The police on Thursday sought the CCTV footage of the incident, when councillors from both sides allegedly pushed and shoved each other.

Ms. Sehrawat alleged that the AAP councillors, including nominated MLAs and the aldermen, were adamant on interrupting the House proceedings without any valid reason.