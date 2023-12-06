AAP, BJP clash over functioning of MCD

December 06, 2023 03:54 am | Updated 03:54 am IST - New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said its work in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is being hinderered by the Bharatiya Janata Party, which in turn accused the ruling dispensation in the civic body of misleading Delhiites by spreading a false narrative.

The latest political sparring over the functioning of the corporation comes nearly a week after 18 proposals for various projects were passed in the MCD House amid a ruckus, including the installation of CCTV cameras and recruitment of security guards for schools as well as the appointment of sanitation workers.

Addressing a press conference, AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that in its first year in power at the civic body, the party regularised the services of nearly 7,000 temporary employees and granted the status of multi-tasking staff to nearly 3,000 domestic breeding checkers. “However, the BJP is saying it will approach the courts against it,” Mr. Pathak added.

The MLA from Rajinder Nagar also said that AAP is working on strengthening the MCD treasury with revenue-building projects, but the BJP is protesting against it.

He also told reporters that AAP has been able to fulfil the burgeoning salary demands of the civic body and pay wages to every employee salary on the first of every month, but the BJP questions this because it failed to do so during its 15-year-long reign in the civic body.

“When the AAP government canceled the house tax imposed by the BJP in rural areas, it opposed even that. I want to tell the BJP members that only hatred-driven politics will lead to your defeat in the elections,” Mr. Pathak said.

Responding to the AAP leader, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said his party is a constructive opposition and does not oppose any good step initiated by the MCD administration.

“However, AAP [in Delhi government] blocked the MCD’s funds when the BJP was in power [in the MCD], which resulted in financial woes,” Mr. Kapoor alleged. He also said that the lack of funds to the BJP while it was in power in the corporation resulted in regularisation work remaining incomplete, adding, “The MCD resolution [on regularisation] adopted last month itself was based on the BJP‘s earlier resolution from 2014.”

According to a source in the MCD’s finance department, while the civic body is ensuring that employees get their wages on time, there has not been any major influx in the civic body’s coffers over the past few months. “As a result, contractors responsible for managing and maintaining many parks, parking lots and other projects are not being paid on time,” the source added.